PCB dismisses speculations on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 date changes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly refuted recent media reports suggesting a possible rescheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

"It is disheartening to see some media outlets misrepresenting PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi's remarks from a recent media interaction, inaccurately quoting him on potential date changes for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thereby creating unnecessary sensationalism," a PCB spokesperson stated.

The PCB clarified that during the media talk, which is available on the official PCB YouTube channel, the PCB Chair clearly emphasized that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed as planned, ensuring they are ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While some domestic matches may be relocated to allow uninterrupted construction, this does not affect the schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a top priority for the PCB as a marquee eight-team international event.

"The PCB is fully committed to delivering a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three iconic venues in Pakistan, providing an unforgettable experience for cricket fans. As part of this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with proposed dates from 19 February to 9 March 2025."