Peoples Party starts asserting its role in coalition

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is asserting its role in the coalition government – highlighting its crucial position in the centre. Despite being a key ally of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the PPP occasionally criticises the government’s decision like a harsh opposition. Yesterday, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani criticized the recent announcement by the Punjab government, which promised relief to its citizens for just two months, calling it a mere political stunt.

Ghani’s remarks were a response to the Punjab government’s decision to cut electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit for August and September. This initiative was announced by PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, who maintained that the relief would apply to those consuming up to 500 units of electricity. The announcement, however, sparked criticism from other provinces. The PPP, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) all decried what they perceived as the use of a ‘provincial card’ in handling electricity issues. PPP’s Ghani argued that it was the federal government’s duty to ensure affordable electricity for all citizens, not just those in Punjab. He questioned the long-term impact of the relief, pointing out that the Rs45 billion allocated for this two-month period could have been used for more sustainable projects.

“What happens after two months,” Ghani asked, emphasizing that consumers would eventually face the same high electricity prices once the temporary relief ends. Adding to the discourse, Sindh’s Governor Kamran Tessori urged Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to introduce a similar relief package for Sindh. He warned that failing to do so might lead to widespread discontent among the province’s population. The PPP, looking for political space in Punjab, will least like the PML-N to project itself beyond a limit and move forward as a coalition with shared credit. PPP supremo, President Asif Ali Zardari is also pressing the PML-N to avoid solo credits and take allies along. The President is a strong advocate of consultations before taking any decision. Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the achievements of Sindh’s healthcare sector, noting that the province’s top hospitals are among the best in Pakistan. He pointed to the significant improvements made by the Sindh government and extended an offer to assist Punjab in enhancing its healthcare services. Bilawal also underscored the success of these institutions as evidence of good governance, even as Pakistan continues to grapple with negative perceptions domestically and internationally.

The PPP and the PML-N had reached an agreement to form a coalition government in February, following intense negotiations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the challenges ahead for the coalition government but had emphasized the unity between PML-N and PPP as they prepare to govern the country amidst these difficult circumstances. The PML-N leadership has also asked its members not to respond bitterly to PPP’s critical statements to keep the atmosphere cool. “The PPP knows its crucial position and is trying to use it in its favour. There are no big differences among the coalition partners. Everything is manageable,” said a close aide of PM Shehbaz Sharif.