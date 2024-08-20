PFF moves forward with provincial football elections

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the schedule for the forthcoming provincial elections, which will take place from September 16 to 18, 2024. The election process will begin with the publication of the preliminary voting list on August 27, 2024. Participating candidates must submit their nomination papers by August 30, 2024. The preliminary candidate list will be published on September 3, 2024. An appeal window will be available from September 4 to 8, 2024, allowing candidates to raise concerns or challenges. After considering any appeal, the final list of candidates will be published on September 11, 2024. Haroon Malik, Chairman of PFF NC, emphasized the PFF’s commitment to conducting the provincial elections with transparency and integrity. He stated, “Our priority is to ensure that the election process is not only fair but also seen as fair by all stakeholders involved. The PFF remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the principles of good governance and this election is a crucial step in that direction.”