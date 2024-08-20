PIA announces 30pc fare reduction for Karachi to Jeddah & Madinah

LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant 30 percent reduction in fares for flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah. According to a spokesman for the national airlines, the new one-way fare from Karachi to Jeddah or Madinah is set at Rs56,000, including taxes. The round-trip fare for these routes has been reduced to Rs88,000, inclusive of taxes. Passengers can book these discounted tickets until August 31, 2024, with travel allowed until September 30, 2024. The new fares are effective immediately.