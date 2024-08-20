PM meets Israr Khan Kakar, newly elected President of Oxford Union

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Israr Khan Kakar, the newly elected President of the Oxford Union from Pakistan, at the Prime Minister's House.

The Prime Minister praised Kakar for bringing honor to Pakistan on an international stage. "Talented youth like Israr Kakar are the guarantors of Pakistan's sustainable and bright future," said the Prime Minister. He commended Kakar's determination and unwavering resolve, which were evident in his successful election as President of the prestigious Oxford Union.

"I am confident that Israr Kakar and other talented young Pakistanis will continue to make the nation proud on the global stage," added the Prime Minister.

Highlighting Kakar's journey from a disadvantaged area in Balochistan to becoming the President of the Oxford Union through hard work and scholarships, the Prime Minister expressed pride in his achievements. He also mentioned the establishment of the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, which will enable children from low-income families to pursue higher education, with a 20% quota reserved for the youth of Balochistan.

Israr Khan Kakar invited the Prime Minister to speak at the Oxford Union and expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's efforts to empower youth and provide equal opportunities for development. "I, along with all the youth of Pakistan, am ready to serve the nation's progress and prosperity," said Kakar.