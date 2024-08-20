PM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on 53rd martyrdom anniversary

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 53rd anniversary of his martyrdom.

In his tribute, the Prime Minister highlighted Pilot Officer Minhas as a symbol of extraordinary courage and bravery. He praised Minhas for his ultimate sacrifice, which thwarted the nefarious designs of a traitor who posed a threat to the nation.

"Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, Nishan-e-Haider, made the supreme sacrifice, putting an end to the sinister plans of an enemy," said the Prime Minister. "His dedication, courage, and commitment to protecting the country serve as an exemplary model for the youth."

The Prime Minister, along with the entire nation, saluted this brave son of the Pakistan Air Force. He emphasized that the Pakistani people will never forget the sacrifices made by the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding the country.