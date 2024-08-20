PM reaffirms unyielding support for Palestinians, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

During a meeting with outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which have resulted in the tragic deaths of over 40,000 innocent people, including women and children, and left more than 90,000 injured.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Palestine issue through a two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, in accordance with UN resolutions.

Ambassador Rabei expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for Pakistan's support of the Palestinian cause, praising the nation's historic and consistent stance on Palestine and its role in international efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

He also thanked the Pakistani government for its vital humanitarian assistance and the provision of scholarships for Palestinian medical students to pursue their education in Pakistan.