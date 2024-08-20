PM Shehbaz directs 50pc cargo to Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to ensure that 50 percent of all public sector cargo is transported inland via sea through Gwadar Port.

The prime minister issued these instructions during a review meeting in Islamabad on Chinese investments, where he was briefed on the recent visit of a Chinese delegation to Pakistan from July 30 to August 6, 2024.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Chinese delegation held discussions with various ministries and provided recommendations to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors. The visit resulted in significant progress in trade, energy, agriculture, information technology, communication, and infrastructure investments.

The forum was informed that the Chinese experts met with leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and that plans were in place to bring in Chinese experts to facilitate technology transfer, eliminate non-trade barriers, and boost Pakistan's exports. Additionally, sectoral roadshows would be organized across Chinese cities to promote Pakistani products.

The meeting also highlighted advancements in the establishment of a Chinese auto spare parts manufacturing plant in Pakistan. Experts would also be engaged to upgrade the country’s capabilities in electric vehicles, electro-medical devices, and other emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for equal opportunities for students from all provinces to participate in training programs and directed the formation of a committee, led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, to ensure a transparent selection process for students and researchers receiving agricultural training in China.

The meeting was attended by several key ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and other senior government officials.



