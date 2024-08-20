PM urges provinces to follow Punjab’s power relief model, highlights economic reform plans

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged other provinces to follow Punjab’s example in providing power relief to consumers, emphasizing the federal government's ongoing efforts to implement comprehensive economic reforms.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Prime Minister highlighted that the federal government, in coordination with provincial governments, is working on a wide-ranging plan focused on key sectors such as power, agriculture, the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), commerce, and trade.

The Prime Minister clarified that the recent electricity relief package announced by the Punjab government, which benefits consumers using between 200 to 500 units, is fully funded by the provincial budget, with no financial contribution from the federal government. He expressed regret over rumors suggesting otherwise and called for an end to politicizing relief measures. Instead, he urged all provincial governments to adopt similar initiatives to provide relief to their residents.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the federal government's efforts, including a Rs50 billion subsidy package that reduces electricity costs for consumers using up to 200 units over three months, from July to September. This package benefits approximately 86% of electricity consumers nationwide.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned a Rs70 billion project aimed at converting 28,000 tubewells in Balochistan to solar energy, with the federal government contributing Rs55 billion to this initiative.

Discussing measures to stabilize the economy, the Prime Minister noted that inflation has dropped from 38% to 11%, marking the lowest rate in the last three years. He assured that efforts to reduce inflation further are ongoing.

The Prime Minister also praised the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its coordination and efforts in response to the recent monsoon-related damages across the country.

During the meeting, the Cabinet offered prayers (fateha) for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism and for those who lost their lives in the recent floods and rains.