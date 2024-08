HYDERABAD - Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession. SHO Rahooki police station Farhan uddin Memon under supervision of DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan acting on a tip-off near Shafi Boundary held an accused Ali Jan Shah and recovered 4050 kg marijuana from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under the control of narcotics control act.