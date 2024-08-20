Police arrest suspect in minor’s assault case

ATTOCK - Police in Hassanabdal have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor boy. Following a complaint by the victim, Ahmad Ali, a nine-year-old boy, the police registered an FIR and detained the accused. A woman (name withheld) informed the police that her husband is abroad and that her only son, Ahmad Ali, was playing outside their house when Amir Muavia, a resident of Pind Mehri, lured him to a deserted area and molested him. In a separate operation, the police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 11 kg of charas and 10 liters of liquor from their possession. The arrested individuals include Amir Afzal, Ghulam Dastagir, Imdad, Sajid, Faisal, and Qaisar Habib. Meanwhile, according to Rescue 1122 Attock, a man (name unknown) allegedly shot and killed his 65-year-old father, Usman Gul, in the village of Ghoramar, within the limits of the Attock Saddar police station. Rescue 1122 Attock transported the body to DHQ Hospital Attock.