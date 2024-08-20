Police solve journalist murder case

Gujar khan - The Sohawa police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a woman journalist from Pak Pattan district. Her mutilated body, found in the jungle of Tarraki on March 11, was identified as Ms. Tahira Nosheen through her fingerprints by the Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) on April 16. Her second ex-husband, Tawakal Hussain, is suspected of committing the crime involving multiple stabbings, gunshots, and acid to disfigure her face.

According to DSP Sohawa Mr. Sajid Gondal, the investigation is thorough, considering all angles. Tawakal Hussain was called in for questioning but evaded authorities, leading to his declaration as a proclaimed offender and eventual arrest. During interrogation, Hussain admitted to the murder, detailing how he fatally shot Nosheen and used acid to conceal her identity.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran of Sohawa police station revealed that Nosheen had conflicts with her ex-husband over property and was blackmailed with explicit photos. After a complaint to the FIA’s cybercrime wing and a divorce, Hussain persuaded her to travel to Lahore with promises of deleting the photos, but she was murdered on March 9.

The police have located the weapon used in the murder, and the suspect is on judicial remand. International journalist organizations have condemned the incident and called for decisive action. IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger urged a thorough investigation and challenged the culture of impunity for crimes against journalists.