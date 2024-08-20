Probe committee yet to nominate female members

ISLAMABAD - The committee formed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to investigate the alleged derogatory remarks about a female officer of K-Electric, by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Iqbal Khan Afridi is yet to nominate the female members of the committee.

The Speaker had, on August 17, formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter involving the PTI MNA so as to “Protect Women’s Dignity”. The issue came during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy on Friday, 16 August, 2024. MNA Iqbal Afridi had commented about the attire of the female officer of the K-Electric company during the meeting. The Speaker desired the fact-finding committee investigate the incident thoroughly.

Headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, the committee will include MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP, Syed Amin-ul-Haque of the MQM, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar of the PTI, and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F. Additionally, the committee was empowered to include five female members from various parliamentary parties “to ensure a comprehensive and balanced review.” The committee will submit its report to the Speaker within 15 days.

According to the officials in the Parliament House, the committee is yet to convene its first meeting. “The committee has yet not nominated the female members after which the proceedings will start,” they said. To a question what kind of action against the PTI legislator the committee is likely to recommend, an official in the NA secretariat said that it is up to the committee and added yet the final recommendations rest with the Speaker. “The committee will submit its recommendations to the Speaker and then he will take further decision,” he added.