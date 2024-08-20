PTI doing its utmost to weaken Pakistan: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD - Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was acting on an anti-state agenda. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the party has been involved in efforts to weaken the country through various tactics, including the events of May 9 and a targeted social media campaign. He further claimed that PTI has been engaging in lobbying against Pakistan, even hiring lobbyists in foreign countries to serve their agenda. He also mentioned the “cipher controversy,” alleging that it was used as a tool to destabilize the country. “The aim of these maneuvers is to illegitimately seize power,” Malik stated.

He said that those who have sought to weaken Pakistan economically and politically have been rejected by the people of the country. Youth’s role vital for addressing climate challenge: Mashhood. Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that young people can play a vital role in addressing the global challenge of climate change. Talking to the media, he said that innovative ideas and unique perspectives that the youth bring to the table were crucial components in the development of effective and inclusive climate policies.

“Supporting young people and ensuring their inclusion in the policy-making process to combat climate change is not just a matter of importance; it is an absolute necessity.”

The Chairman PMYP added that the government was educating the youth to create awareness in their localities and advocate for it, adding the Green Youth Movement (GYM) an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was creating awareness and sensitizing Youth about the effects of climate change.

“By harnessing the creativity, energy, and commitment of the youth, we can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations, “he added.