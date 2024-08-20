Punjab CM awards Rs58.6 million to top students, announces new Scholarships

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz awarded cash prizes totaling Rs58.6 million to 138 top-performing students from nine educational boards in Punjab on Tuesday. The ceremony, held at the Chief Minister's House, recognized the academic excellence of students who have brought honor to their families and the nation.

Commending the students' achievements, the chief minister declared, "The position holder students are the crown of our heads." She emphasized the government's commitment to students' well-being, announcing plans to provide milk to students from nursery to fifth grade to ensure their health.

In recognition of their hard work and dedication, the students were also presented with a guard of honor.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared that, despite facing significant personal challenges, including time spent in jail, it was the students' accomplishments that moved her emotionally.

During the event, she announced the launch of a new scholarship program worth Rs25 billion and confirmed the revival of the laptop scheme aimed at enhancing students' access to technology. Additionally, 61 buses will be provided to tehsils lacking transport facilities to further support educational access across the province.