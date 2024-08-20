Punjab govt announces key bureaucratic reshuffle

The Punjab government implemented a reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy on Tuesday, resulting in the transfer and posting of several officers.

According to the official notification, Additional Secretary of Public Prosecution Abdul Rauf has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD). In his place, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Usman Ali has been appointed as the new Additional Secretary of the Public Prosecution Department.

Shahid Imran has been assigned the position of Deputy Commissioner of Muzaffargarh, while Muhammad Faisal, previously serving as Deputy Secretary (Staff) to the Chief Secretary, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Bahauddin.