Punjab govt transfers various officers

LAHORE - The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of various officers, on Monday. Secretary of the Agriculture Department Iftikhar Sahoo has been given the additional charge of Secretary Agriculture South Punjab. Director of Civil Defense Punjab Barkullah has been transferred. Barkullah has been appointed as Special Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Aamir Mahmood, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Secretary of Specialized Healthcare Department, Azmat Mahmood, has also been given additional charge.

Azmat Mahmood has been assigned the additional charge of Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department South Punjab. Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Nadia Saqib, has been assigned additional charge. Nadia Saqib has been given the additional charge of Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab. Shabbir Ahmed has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Layyah. Shabbir Ahmed was previously serving as Deputy Secretary of the Food Department. The additional charge of Additional Deputy Secretary General, Layyah, has been withdrawn from Muhammad Shahid. Majid bin Ahmed has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Food Department.