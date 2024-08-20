Punjab leads in modern technology usage, says Minister

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that under the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the province has taken the lead in utilising cutting-edge technology across Pakistan. Punjab has embraced a new era of modern technology to safeguard wildlife and protect endangered species, she added. In a groundbreaking initiative, Punjab has begun using advanced thermal technology to detect blackbucks and houbara bustards, both of which are facing threats to their survival. Following the guidance of CM, the senior minister spearheaded the deployment of thermal drone technology. She said that with the expertise of modern specialists, the Punjab Wildlife Department has successfully implemented the technology, which identifies animals by detecting the heat they emit. The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has already captured initial images using the technology, and early trials with Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yielded clear visuals of blackbucks. Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the integration of thermal technology with AI will significantly enhance the protection of endangered wildlife species. For the first time, a comprehensive survey of all wildlife is being conducted, gathering data on their populations, habitats, and the necessary steps for their conservation, she further said.