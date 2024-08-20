Real Polluters

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan’s recent call to combat plastic pollution during a local television appearance is a positive step. Plastic pollution is a significant menace to our society, not only clogging our drainage systems and being resistant to biodegradation, but also infiltrating our bodies and those of other flora and fauna with microplastics, which are causing unprecedented health damage.

While it is commendable that a senior government official is addressing this critical issue in a public forum, his focus seems misplaced. Asking citizens to become eco-warriors by monitoring their daily usage, altering their habits, and working towards a cleaner, healthier, and sustainable future is a valuable message. However, it places the burden of fixing a problem on a group of people who are not primarily responsible for it.

Even with the best efforts of citizens, they will only make a small impact on the real issue. The government’s efforts should be directed towards reining in massive corporations like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble, which produce an overwhelming amount single-use disposable plastic items without taking responsibility for collecting that waste. These companies are the root of the problem, and policy changes directed at them are what will lead to actual results.

For instance, instead of asking the common man to use recycled plastic, the government could make it mandatory for all multinational companies that use plastic. Banning single-use plastic containers could also be considered. Additionally, reintroducing track and trace, a policy that was implemented by the government but later withdrawn due to multinational lobbying, could be an effective measure.

Ultimately, the key to making a significant difference in this problem lies with the government, as it is the sole regulator of the multinationals that are clogging up Pakistan’s waterways. While encouraging the younger generation to be more mindful of the environment is important, their efforts will be in vain if corporate giants continue polluting our waters unchecked.