Rescue operation underway for Russian climbers stranded on Gasherbrum IV

GILGIT - A rescue operation is in full swing as the Pakistan Army works to save one missing and two injured Russian climbers stranded on Gasherbrum IV. The mission was launched on Monday after the climbers encountered severe conditions on the 7,925-meter peak. The five-member Russian team, led by Sergei Nilov, was on a mission to retrieve the body of their colleague Dmitry Golovchenko, who perished on the mountain last year. Nilov, who had survived a tragic accident the previous summer, went missing on Saturday. The team faced a devastating avalanche, which left Mikhail Mironov and Sergei Mironov seriously injured. The remaining climbers, Bautin and Lablokov, were successfully airlifted to safety by a Pakistan Army helicopter on Saturday evening. The rescue efforts were delayed due to harsh weather conditions, which prevented a response until Monday. Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club, confirmed that the rescue mission was ongoing and expressed optimism for the successful recovery of the remaining climbers. “A team consisting of four Pakistani high-altitude porters and one Russian climber is assisting with the rescue,” Haidri reported. “There was no prior government advisory about the severe weather, and the climbers were caught off guard by the avalanche.” Each year, hundreds of climbers attempt to scale peaks in Gilgit-Baltistan, where accidents due to avalanches and sudden weather changes are unfortunately common. Recently, Murad Sadpara, renowned for his high-altitude rescue missions, died during a descent. In recent months, there have been several fatal incidents, including the deaths of at least four Japanese climbers on K2.