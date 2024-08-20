Rise in water flows bring smiles on the faces of fishermen

SUJAWAL - The recent increase in water flows at Kotri downstream has brought joy to the fishermen community living in the remote areas of Thatta and Sujawal districts. According to credible sources, the enhanced water flows will improve livelihood opportunities for local fishermen and contribute to the betterment of the Indus delta. On Sunday, the water flow recorded at Kotri downstream was 187,549 cusecs, and the Irrigation Department predicts a further surge in water flows in the coming days. The increased water flows herald the return of the famous “Pallah Fish” species in the deltaic region, a staple food in the Larr region and a vital source of income for fishermen.

Local residents shared that the deltaic region of Sindh had not received sufficient water over the past few years, leading to the degradation of the Indus delta, sea intrusion, and losses in the agricultural sector. Mir Allah Bux Themore revealed that water scarcity in the coastal region had reduced agricultural farming in the coastal areas of Thatta and Sujawal districts. However, the rise in water flows will fulfill their needs, enabling them to work towards restoring the agricultural sector. Ahmed Malah, a local fisherman, expressed his excitement to venture into the sea to catch Pallah Fish and sell it at a good price in major fish markets, improving their economic conditions. Noor Muhammad Themore, representative of the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum stated that adequate water flows would mitigate the damage caused by sea erosion. He added that a consistent water supply to the deltaic region would benefit the tail-end areas of both districts.