RPO Rawalpindi holds open court for public grievances

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held an open court on Monday, following directives from CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to provide speedy justice. According to a police spokesman, visitors from the four districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock filed their complaints during the session.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa listened to the grievances of all complainants, including Pervaiz Khan, Maryam Naseer, Muhammad Siddique, Tahira Bibi, Nasreen Begum, Muhammad Ismail, and Sardar Ali, who requested changes in investigation processes. The RPO directed the SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) to take immediate action and submit a report within the given timeframe.

Speaking at the event, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa emphasized that the purpose of holding open courts is to improve policing and provide swift justice to applicants in police stations.