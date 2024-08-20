Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.54. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.60 and Rs280.30, respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs1.49 to close at Rs307.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 04 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of Rs2.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.09 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.80. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.19, respectively.