SC urged to take notice of political statements on military courts

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions Mian Mateen on Monday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of political statement regarding the trials in the military courts. He said that cases against ex-army men are being heard in the military courts under the supervision of military’s leadership. He further said that whether these are civil court and military courts the politicians and even general pubic are not allowed to comment on these according the law. He said that political statements involving courts proceedings are tantamount to interference in the court matters. He said that the courts would punish the culprits irrespective of their status. Therefore, nobody should be allowed to issue statements about the cases being heard in the military courts, Mian Mateen added.