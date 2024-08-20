SCCI chief for effective utilisation of natural resources

Peshawar - Fuad Ishaq, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has called for effective utilisation of natural resources to bring economic prosperity and development in the province.

Addressing the executive committee meeting of Pakistan Sports Writers’ Federation held here at chamber house, Fuad Ishaq said that abundant of natural resources like hydel power generation, oil and gas, marble are available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which need to be tapped in effective way so that it may change the destine of the people of the province by bringing economic stability and progress in the country.

The said that business community is in great trouble owing to imposition of additional taxes and anti-trade and traders’ policies, consequently the industry, business and trade turned down immensely slow. The meeting was attended by the office-bearers of Pakistan Sports Writers’ Federation from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Fuad urged the government and relevant authorities to revisit policies and make them business and trade-friendly. Businessmen can support healthy sports activities and players through trade and economic activities that would not enhance economic and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but rest parts of the country and make people’s lives prosper, he added.

The SCCI president said that business community has been playing a pivotal role in the promotion and uplift of sports, and also termed sportsmen as assets of the nation. We are proud that our national heroes (players) promote the soft image of Pakistan in the world, he added. He also commented on the significance of sports journalists, stating that sports journalists are playing a proactive role in the popularity of games and players, and also praised the contribution of Sports’ Journalists in the promotion of sports.

On the occasion, he mentioned Arshad Nadeem who recently won the gold medal in the Paris Olympic and made a new world record in the Olympic history, saying the Arshad’s success is a new life for Pakistan’s games and players. Earlier, welcoming office-bearers of Sports Writers’ Federation, Fuad Ishaq said Peshawar’s Nawa Kallay has been produced seven world squash champions, which has no example in any part of the world.