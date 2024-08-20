Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai stresses humanity through poetry: Governor Tessori

NEWS WIRE
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his deep reverence for the great Sufi poet of Sindh, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, on the occasion of his Urs.  He stated that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, through his poetry, imparted an eternal message of humanity to the world. His works are rich with themes of peace, love, sincerity, tolerance, understanding, and the struggle for love and humanity. Shah Bhittai raised his voice in support of the oppressed, the poor, the helpless, and the destitute.  He also promoted the philosophy of coexistence by teaching love for one’s homeland and the world at large. Even today, the philosophy of Shah Bhittai serves as a guiding light.  The younger generation should study the poetry of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. I extend my greetings to all the devotees of Shah Latif Sain.

