Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ reshuffle lineups for high-stakes second four-day encounter

LAHORE - The Pakistan Shaheens are set to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the second four-day match today (Tuesday) at the Islamabad Club, following a draw in the series opener. Both teams have made extensive changes to their squads for the upcoming match. Pakistan Shaheens have brought in eight new players, while Bangladesh ‘A’ have welcomed six fresh faces after several Test squad members departed for national duty. Kamran Ghulam, an uncapped top-order batter released from the Pakistan Test squad, will take on the leadership role for the Shaheens in this match, supported by the experienced leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. In the revamped Pakistan Shaheens squad, the newcomers include Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab, Imam Ul Haq, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, and Sharoon Siraj. These players replace Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel. Bangladesh ‘A’ has also made significant adjustments, with Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, and Zakir Ali joining the squad. They replace Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, and Zakir Hasan. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 10:00 AM. Kamran Ghulam, expressing his enthusiasm about leading the Shaheens, remarked, “It’s a great opportunity for me to lead the Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-dayer. I’m excited to step into this role and contribute with both my leadership and batting.”

Ghulam added, “We aim to win the second four-day match and clinch the series, which would be a significant confidence boost for the players as we head into a busy red-ball season. We are well aware of the conditions at the Islamabad Club and will leverage the insights gained from the first match. The new players joining the squad are exciting prospects, and I’m hopeful they will contribute to the Shaheens’ success in this game.”