Sindh govt toeing PTI’s line: Punjab information minister

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday accused the Sindh government of toeing the PTI’s line in response to the Punjab government’s public relief initiative regarding significant cut in electricity tariff. “It is disheartening that a party claiming to be a party of the people is issuing statements against public relief. The Sindh government should not be envious; instead, it should have the courage to provide relief to the people of Sindh”, she said in a statement here in response to Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani’s press conference. She said that Sindh ministers and spokespersons of the party claiming to be of the people have been issuing statements against public relief for three days. “Don’t follow the line of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. If you claim to represent the people, why are you hesitant to provide relief during difficult times? Do you have the courage to give relief to the people of Sindh too” she maintained.

The minister said that the Sindh government has been worried for three days about why the Punjab government has provided relief to the public in their electricity bills. The minister said Maryam Nawaz had provided relief to her people from her province’s funds as she cares about the people of his province. She said it was surprising to see pointless politics over a public relief initiative. The information minister stated that Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, who has always spoken for the people.