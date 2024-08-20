SMBB Medical University ends strike after talks with admin go successful

LARKANA - The administration of SMBB Medical University of Larkana accepted the demands of the students here on Monday after the protest going on for the past one week, after which the students announced to end the protest. The Provost of Hostels, security In-charge, the deputy provost and the wardens of the girls hostel have formed an inquiry committee which will investigate and submit to it a report within 10 days. Students, boys and girls are also included, the security of the girls’ hostel has been tightened and the FIR against the students is likely to be withdrawn. In a statement issued by All Students Action Committee Chandka Medical College, it has been informed that the talks with the administration have been successful and demands of the students have been accepted. A report will be submitted as soon as possible after conducting a transparent investigation into the matter. The number of CCTV cameras will also be increased and installing barbed wire by making complete security arrangements in the hostels. Taking into account the problems faced by the students in the hostels, a committee will be formed and the students will be included in it. An anti-harassment cell will also be set up within the institution, and FIRs and citations issued against students will also be withdrawn.