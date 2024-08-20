Climate change is consistently prevailing with its significant potential. The crisis of climate change in Pakistan affects many individuals regularly. According to a report, multiple children in Pakistan are victims of the impact of climate change, making their lives extremely challenging. In April, Pakistan recorded its highest temperature in 60 years. In Pakistan, rain and floods killed 144 people, most of them in Balochistan and Sindh.

This is not the first time Pakistan is experiencing the impacts of climate change. The country has consistently recorded some of the highest temperatures worldwide, but the issue has been overlooked. According to a report in 2022, a high flood affected a southern village, resulting in the loss of 500 lives, primarily due to climate change.

The impact of climate change is devastating the agriculture sector, crops, forests, and more. Deforestation and industrial fossil fuels are major contributors. In Pakistan, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan, about 40 percent of people smoke daily, leading to various diseases among thousands of youth, many of whom lose their lives.

Unfortunately, the government has yet to take effective action. The government must address this issue urgently. Sadly, the government has failed to manage the situation adequately, taking children from different challenges. The impact of climate change damages not only people’s lives but also hinders economic growth and financial services.

Millions of people have lost their basic infrastructure, including homes, animals, and education. Many children lack sufficient food and water. It is critical that the government provides necessary facilities to address these challenges.

In conclusion, youth are key to the advancement of a nation. If youth do not receive respect, the country cannot grow well. This is my urgent appeal to the government to address this life-threatening issue and strive to find a solution as soon as possible.

IJAZ SAL MUHAMMAD,

Kolowaha Ashall