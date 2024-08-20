Three children die of measles in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR - According to the report issued from the Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur, the deaths of three children from a single household in the neighboring union council of Rajroho, Ahmadpur East were not due to any mysterious illness. Medical reports indicated that the three children of Mahboob Ahmed, a resident of Rajroho, were afflicted with measles. Their parents opted for home treatment, but two of the children passed away on August 3 and August 5, respectively.

On August 9, the parents admitted the third child to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in critical condition. This child, who remained ill with measles, passed away on August 17.

DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa took notice of the incident and instructed health department officials to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the case and conduct medical examinations of all children in the area.

In response, health department teams examined over 150 children in the locality and administered protective vaccinations and vitamin drops, finding no risk of an outbreak. Furthermore, the relatives of the deceased children acknowledged that the health department had conducted vaccinations for the children.

DC for timely vaccination of children

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the progress of administering vaccinations to children across the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani, DHO Preventive Services Dr Khalid Channar, DDOs and vaccinator attended the meeting. DC emphasized the importance of administering vaccinations to children in a timely and correct manner. He instructed relevant officers to monitor vaccination campaign in the field to ensure that no child is missed from vaccinations. He also stated that legal action would be taken against any negligence or delay in vaccination efforts. Earlier, DHO Dr Khalid Channar reported that teams are actively working in the field to vaccinate children across the district. The meeting included a review of the individual performance of vaccinator and relevant health officials.