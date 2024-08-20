TTAP reviews preparations for PTI rally

ISLAMABAD - The opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of Constitution of Pakistan) on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled to be held on August 22 (Thursday).

The chief of Tehreek Tahafuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan Mehmood Khan Achakzai presided over the meeting that vowed to go ahead with the plan for the ‘power show.’

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Leader of the Opposition in the senate Shibli Faraz and Pakistan Sunni Ittehad chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza were among the participants of the huddle. The participants said holding a peaceful rally was their constitutional and democratic right.

The meeting emphasised that with the permission of the local administration, PTI will hold the rally on the said date in Tarnol area of Islamabad and it will be a grand gathering to be participated by all opposition parties.

It was informed that PTI workers from all over the country have been instructed to attend the moot.

The meeting held threadbare discussion and consultation on the prevailing political and economic situation of the country, and opposition alliance’s future line of action.

The participants expressed concern about the role of the government in the parliament to further its ‘agenda of self-serving at the cost of the constitution and its spirit’.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub expressed hoped the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would not obstruct the proposed ‘peaceful’ gathering of his party.

“Efforts will continue to restore the constitution and rule of law in Pakistan and a nationwide campaign against the government will be announced soon,” he added.