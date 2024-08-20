Turkish team discusses collaboration in higher education with KP minister

Peshawar - A Turkish delegation held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi in his office to strengthen collaboration in higher education and research.

The delegation comprised of Mehmet Toyran, Education Counsellor, Turkish Embassy, Dr Tahir Shah, Secretary, Education Counsellor, Turkish Embassy, and Dr Irfan Ullah Shah, CEO, Anatolia Education Consultant. While Dr Umar, Director General, Commerce, Higher Education Department (HED), Prof Dr Zahoor, Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, Dr Mohsin Habib, Deputy Secretary, Universities/Colleges, HED, Dr Imran, Director, Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) also attended the meeting.

Mehmet Toyran highlighted the longstanding cultural, economic, and religious ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasising the close relationship at both the governmental and people-to-people levels. He informed the attendees that Turkey boasts over 200 public sector higher education institutions, with a fee structure comparable to that of universities in Pakistan. These institutions offer an environment conducive to Pakistani students, who also have the opportunity to spend part of their graduate programme at European universities.

He explained that enrolment in undergraduate programmes in Turkiye requires passing an entrance exam, held twice a year in May and September. Approximately 30% of Turkish universities offer English as the medium of instruction, while the remaining institutions teach in Turkish.

Despite significant participation from students across Pakistan in entrance exams held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, participation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was minimal due to a lack of awareness about the application process. It was proposed that awareness seminars be arranged in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in educational institutions across KP to increase participation from the province.

Toyran further shared that the Turkish Embassy is planning to organise a visit for Vice Chancellors and Rectors from universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Turkish institutions. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration in higher education and research.

He also mentioned that Turkey offers numerous scholarship programmes for Pakistani students, with 150 students recently selected for higher studies in Turkish institutions. There is also interest in extending collaboration to the technical and vocational education sector. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister inquired about any specific initiatives for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response, the Turkish delegation expressed their willingness to enhance collaboration by establishing a “Turkish Corner” in universities and colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also proposed opening a Turkish centre in Peshawar, similar to those in Lahore and Karachi. The delegation requested the provision of contact details for focal persons to facilitate interaction with the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.

Meena Khan assured the delegation by providing every kind of support in this regard and told the KP Higher Education Department, will extend full support to increase collaboration between the two countries.

in the field of higher education. He said that Higher Education Department will facilitate the arrangement of awareness sessions in universities and colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Mohsin, Deputy Secretary, Universities/Colleges, HED, will serve as the focal person for the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for interactions with the Turkish Embassy.