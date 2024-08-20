Two illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and their sales offices in addition to demolishing their illicit structures in Faisalabad. An FDA spokesman said here on Monday that Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa along with his team inspected various housing colonies and found two colonies including Shehbaz Pur Villas in Chak No.60-JB and Misaq City in Chak No.61-JB illegal because their developers had developed them without formal approval and completing codal requirements. Therefore, the FDA enforcement team sealed the premises of the illicit colonies and their sales office besides demolishing their structures while further action against their developers is under progress, he added.