UK Investment Group to award Rs2.5 million to Olympian Arshad Nadeem

LONDON - Leading British real estate company One Homes has announced a reward of 2.5 million PKR for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, celebrating his historic achievement. The announcement was made during a ceremony at The May Fair Hotel in London, titled “Dil Dil is in Pakistan,” which also featured the screening of the award-winning content series “Changing Perception 2.0.” The event, which highlighted Pakistan’s evolving image on the global stage, saw the participation of the Minister of Trade at the Pakistan High Commission, Muhammad Shafique, who praised One Homes for their initiatives. Shafique commended One Homes for their efforts in bringing over 20 international social media influencers to Pakistan, showcasing the country as a beautiful and safe destination for investment. “What One Homes has done is highly commendable. Their initiative has shown the world that Pakistan is a promising land for investments across various sectors. We are greatly encouraged by the overseas investments Pakistan is attracting, particularly in real estate. We are committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis in their endeavors,” Shafique remarked. Aqib Hassan, CCO of One Homes, announced that the 2.5 million PKR reward for Arshad Nadeem has already been deposited into a dedicated fund and will soon be handed over to him. “We have also established the Overseas Pakistani Arshad Nadeem Congratulatory Fund to encourage contributions from overseas Pakistanis, supporting more athletes who bring glory to our nation. We are committed to backing Arshad as he continues to inspire and uplift Pakistan,” Hassan stated.

The event also marked the launch of Trinity One, a $45 million mega-project in DHA Phase III, Islamabad, aimed exclusively at overseas Pakistanis. This luxury development features smart homes surrounded by the 2,500-acre Takht Pari National Forest and is designed to offer innovative living solutions. Trinity One is Pakistan’s first project to offer a secure construction-linked payment plan, providing transparency and peace of mind for investors. Additionally, the development includes rental management options on select apartments, allowing investors to maximize returns effortlessly.

“Trinity One is a Pakistan-first, featuring innovative Single Suites with multifunctional spaces and offering overseas Pakistanis the best of their motherland,” Hassan elaborated. “Its prime location benefits from major infrastructural developments, including the DHA Interchange and Islamabad Expressway, which are expected to be completed by November 2024. This will reduce travel time to the city center to just 20 minutes. The development is also conveniently located near the newly established Roots Ivy International University, Dolmen Mall City, and a championship golf course, providing unparalleled convenience and luxury.”

Hassan added, “Trinity One reflects One Homes’ commitment to international standards and the comfort of overseas Pakistanis. We’ve partnered with globally acclaimed brands like Opaal Interiors, Versace Ceramics, Ayana Holding, and VX Studios to ensure that every detail meets global expectations. Our ‘Changing Perceptions’ series, which showcases the true beauty of Pakistan through the eyes of global influencers, is a testament to our mission to reshape how the world views our homeland.”