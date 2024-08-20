Unwise Decision

The announcement by a federal minister that the government was considering banning PTI was an unwise and ill-conceived step. In the first instance, embarking on a course which, in all probability, would not gain the constitutionally mandatory judicial consent is like shooting oneself in the foot. Such a move can only benefit the party the government wants to ban. They would gain from the sympathy and resentment of people suffering from inflation and price escalation due to an unjust financial budget that has not been judicious in taxation across the board.

There is no doubt that Pakistan faces an economic crisis that threatens its sovereignty and national security. However, the PMLN, along with the PPP and PTI and others such as Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz, as well as the mediocrity within the bureaucracy, who were at the helm of affairs, are responsible due to their poor governance and conflicts of interest. The masses cannot be blamed for the economic mess. Given the challenges Pakistan faces, there should have been horizontal and vertical justice and uniformity in levying taxes on all sectors that earn profits. But this has not happened, and the burden has fallen on those already within the tax net or on the poor and middle class through indirect taxation.

This decision to ban PTI reflects poorly on the mindset of those involved in proposing to embark on such a course. It would do the PMLN a lot of good if it considered changing the composition of its kitchen cabinet, which advised them to embark on such an undemocratic path. There is a lot wrong in PTI’s political discourse. They need to adopt a more democratic recourse to resolve political issues instead of a 24/7 confrontation strategy.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.