USAID launches ‘Dil Dil Mein Pakistan’ on Youth Day

ISLAMABAD - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated International Youth Day 2024 by launching the song “Dil Dil Mein Pakistan.” The song is the result of the “Voices of Pakistan” talent hunt campaign, which aimed to empower and celebrate the vibrant youth of Pakistan. The launch ceremony, held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), was attended by USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri, Director General Ayoub Jamali, Music Composer Ali Ashraf, and six young singers who were selected as winners from the five provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Islamabad. Mission Director Somvongsiri congratulated the singers and highlighted USAID’s commitment to fostering opportunities for youth, emphasizing growth, cooperation, and inclusivity. She stated, “By engaging with young people, we hope to promote a message of growth, cooperation, and inclusivity.” The “Dil Dil Mein Pakistan” campaign showcases the potential of Pakistan’s youth while preserving the nation’s cultural heritage. The initiative highlights local talent and diverse cultures, ensuring that regional voices and stories are celebrated nationally.

The song emphasizes values such as passion, resolve, love, and peace, which are essential for building a harmonious and vibrant nation.

It also underscores USAID’s dedication to promoting education, health, and skills, leading to overall prosperity.

This year’s International Youth Day theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” was central to the campaign. By utilizing digital platforms, “Dil Dil Mein Pakistan” amplifies young voices from across the country, showcasing their talents and promoting sustainable development.

The campaign demonstrates how digital innovation can drive positive change and create a brighter future through technology.