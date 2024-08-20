We’re ready for whatever Pakistan throw at us, says Bangladesh coach

LAHORE - Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed confidence on Monday, affirming that his team is “well-prepared” for any challenge Pakistan may present in the upcoming two-match Test series, which begins on August 21. “We are prepared for whatever challenge Pakistan throws at us,” Hathurusingha stated, underscoring his team’s readiness to face the home side. Reflecting on Pakistan’s strategy, Hathurusingha revealed that Bangladesh has also developed a formidable pace attack, anticipating that the pitch for the opening Test in Rawalpindi will favor fast bowlers. “The Pindi pitch appears favourable for both fast bowling and batting. Given Pakistan’s selection, we have also assembled a strong group of fast bowlers,” he noted. Despite the emphasis on pace, Hathurusingha stressed that the inclusion of all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz was made on merit to ensure spin options are available.

“We expected Pakistan’s wickets to differ from those in Bangladesh, so we selected spinners based on merit, not just conditions,” he explained. Satisfied with the team’s preparation, Hathurusingha concluded, “We are pleased with our preparations and look forward to the challenge.”