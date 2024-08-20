Will Lahore get a public holiday on August 26?

The 981st annual Urs of (RA) is approaching, set to be observed on Monday, August 26, 2024. In contrast, the Lahore High Court has declared a holiday for courts to honor this significant religious event, but the Punjab government has yet to confirm whether a public holiday will be announced for this year's Urs.

Last year, a public holiday was declared on September 7 for the 980th Urs, with the announcement coming in early September. Given this precedent, there is speculation that a similar holiday could be declared this year, possibly around August 24. If such a holiday is confirmed, it will result in the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, across Lahore on August 26.

The anticipation grows as the city prepares for the three-day celebrations, during which the Data Darbar will be beautifully illuminated. Will the government follow last year’s example, or will this significant religious observance be marked differently in 2024?