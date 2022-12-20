Share:

As many as 13 scientists of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) have been included in the world’s top 2pc of scientists in the Stanford University ranking.

Top scientists, doctors, engineers, and mathematicians from around the world are included in the ranking.

The 13 Pakistani scientists from the IUB are Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Chairman Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, Prof Dr Muhammad Altaf, Chairman of Green Healthcare System, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Prof Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr Ismat Bibi, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr Muhammad Azhar Khan, Associate Professor, Institute of Physics, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr Mohammad Adil, Department of Chemistry, Dr Abdul Rehman, Department of Agronomy, Dr Mohammad Farooq Warsi, Department of Chemistry and Faisal Zulfikar, Department of Horticulture Sciences.