FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Nauman Ali has retrieved 150 acres land of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) from ‘Qabza Mafia’ in Jaranwala. A spokesman of the local administration said here on Monday that FWMC had 150 acres land left for dumping waste ma­terial in Jaranwala but the ‘Qabza Mafia’ grabbed this land which had the mar­ket value of Rs.450 mil­lion. Receiving complaint, AC Jaranwala Nauman Ali along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Feroz Joya launched opera­tion against land grabbers and retrieved 150 acres land from Qabza Mafia. During operation, heavy machinery was used to de­molish structures of land grabbers which they raised illegally on the occupied land, spokesman added.