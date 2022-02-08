Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that providing better healthcare facilities to the people was top priority as in Punjab, more than 2.8 million citizens had re­ceived free treatment facilities through Sahat Sahulat card. She stated this while inaugurating the 42nd Annual International Scientific Sym­posium here at King Edward Medical University.

The 42nd Annual International Scientific Symposium was organized at King Edward Medical University with the collaboration of KE Almanai, KEMKANA, KEMKA UK and APNA.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “a professor is a role model for children as transferring knowledge to someone is a great charity”. She said that she got the opportunity to teach children in three government medical colleges of Punjab includ­ing Fatima Jinnah Medical College, King Ed­ward Medical College and Rawalpindi Medical College. She said that delegates from different countries came for the symposium. It was very important to spread awareness in the sympo­sium organized at King Edward Medical Univer­sity, she added. Dr Yasmin said that 11 mother and child hospitals were being built in Punjab. The opening of Mother & Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital was the realization of a dream of many decades. By the grace of Allah Almighty, a mother & child block consisting of 550 beds in Ganga Ram Hospital was operational, she said.

The provincial health minister congratulated Prof Dr Mahmoyaz and his team for organizing the international symposium.

Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said the Punjab government was utilizing all resources to provide better healthcare facili­ties to the people. “Through the seven medical

universities of Punjab, we were providing high quality education to the children”, he said.

He said that world’s first University of Child Health Sciences was located in Punjab. He paid

tribute to the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for her valuable services in the health department. Vice Chancellor King Ed­ward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmoud Ayaz said the graduates of King Edward Medi­cal University were still brightening the name of Pakistan in the whole world. The main objec­tive of today’s international symposium was to provide awareness to the participants, he said. Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Prof. Dr. Tabinda, Prof. Dr. Saqib Saeed, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Mohiuddin, Prof. Dr. Saqib Shafi, faculty members and a large number of students in­cluding 106 delegates from different countries attended the ceremony.