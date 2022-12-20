Share:

RAJANPUR - At least eight passengers died and 17 others injured five of them seriously when two buses collided with each other in Shahwali area of Rojhan in the wee hours of Monday.Rescue 1122 officials said that a Peshawar-bound bus first rammed into a tractor trolley and then bumped into another bus coming from Quetta towards Rojhan. The cause of the accident was reported to be over speeding during dense fog. According to rescue workers, a number of passengers sustained multiple fractures including head injuries. Five critically injured were rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan while the others were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rojhan after providing first aid and then referred to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the Rescue official added. According to Rescue 1122 DEO Dr Aslam, deceased persons were identified as Ghulam Shabbir (22), Nadir (40), Bhutto (7), Kifaitullah (33), Kashif (21), Imran (30) and Sher Zaman (45), while the identity of another victims was yet to be ascertained.