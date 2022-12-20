Share:

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PK­MAP) took decades to be formed of­ficially and this party is the sole larg­est Pashtun Nationalist party in Balochistan which went through various stages to be founded in 1989.

It started under British control of Balochistan as the Anjuman I Watan party by Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai (Khan Shaheed). This par­ty aimed to take independence from the British. Later this was converted to the Wror Pashtun Party which served the same cause. However, after the independence of Pakistan in 1947, the party was merged with the National Awami Party (NAP). Khan Shaheed separated from NAP after the end of one unit by Yahya Khan in 1970.

After leaving NAP, Khan Shaheed found­ed the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party. In 1973, after the martyrdom of Khan Sha­heed, his son Mehmood Khan Achakzai be­came the leader of PNAP 1973. In 1989, PNAP was converted to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awa­mi Party (PKMAP) and Mehmood Khan be­came the chairman. The purpose of this party was to safeguard the rights of Pashtuns. PK­MAP lost its popularity after the 2013 general elections in which they secured three general seats of the National Assembly and the pro­vincial seats in Balochistan but in the 2018 general election, the party only won one pro­vincial assembly seat. The party again gained popularity and sympathy after the martyr­dom of Usman Khan Kakar in June 2021. He was a member of the Senate of Pakistan as a representative of PKMAP.

Unfortunately, PKMAP is again going through tough times. This started when the elected chairman suspended the district Qil­la Saifullah party head who made alliances with other parties in local government elec­tions without consulting the party chairman. This step was also against the party policy because the party allied with Pakistan Dem­ocratic Movement (PDM). Later, General Sec­retary Mukhtar Yousafzai (now ex), Provincial Deputy Head Balochistan Isa Roshan, Pro­vincial executive and the only elected MPA of PKMAP in Balochistan Nasrullah Zehri, Pro­vincial Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khurshid Kaka and many others were suspended from the party because of violating core principles of the party constitution.

Due to this reason, the party is divided into two groups: one led by Mehmood Khan Achakzai and the other is led by the ex-Gen­eral Secretary Mukhtar Yousafzai. The clash between these two groups will not just weak­en the party but will also have effects on the workers. This will also lower the morale of those people who are in support of a separate province for Pashto-speaking communities in the province of Balochistan.

At this stage where all four provinces of Pakistan are governed by different parties and the Federal coalition government, the PKMAP leaders of both sides need a dia­logue on issues that caused all this chaos in the party. They need to prove themselves in the coming general election and serve the cause of their people instead of petty squab­bles. The party leadership should focus on those matters which caused them to fail in the 2018 general elections because before 2018 they had a stronghold in the Pashtun belt of Balochistan. If the party unites again, they can work on the problems of the Pash­tun people and work for long-term develop­ment in the region.

Muhammad Arif Nasar

