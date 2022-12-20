Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday sought complete details from the federal government about Toshakhana gifts till January 16. Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Munir Ahmad seeking directions for making public the details of gifts given to rulers and bureaucrats by foreign dignitaries and persons who obtained them by making the payment. The petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that no details were available about gifts received by the rulers and bureaucrats from Toshakhana. He argued that it was right of the public to know the details while pleading with the court to direct the respondents to make public the details of gifts. However, a federal law officer raised objection to the plea, saying that the details of Toshakhana gifts were secret and could not be made public. At this, the court observed that how could it remain secret, adding that if a person buys a gift from the Toshakhana, then he was required to mention the same in his tax return.