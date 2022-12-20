Share:

Road accidents are an almost daily occurrence. The result is the loss of human lives. These oc­currences are the result of care­lessness and rash driving. A few days ago, a sad event happened before my eyes. The accident was due to rash driving. The owner of car was driving himself. He ap­peared to be in hurry.

All of a sudden, a calf appeared on the road from a side street. The driver tried to save the calf but lost control over steering. The car struck against an electric pole. The driver received a cut in the head and it was bleeding profusely.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot of accident. The police were informed by someone and the in­jured were taken to hospital for the treatment. The police party recorded the statements of the shopkeepers and other persons who were present at the site of accident. Fortunately, the driv­er was safe after first aid and he was discharged from the hospital after half an hour. Thanks to God there was no loss of life.

MUDASIR ABBASI,

Larkana.