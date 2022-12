Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Groundbreaking of 13.30 kilometres long Alipur-Jatoi road was per­formed by member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Mozzam Ali Jatoi here on Monday. The met­al road will be construct­ed with the cost of Rs 400 million. MPA Jatoi told media that he would him­self supervise the project adding that no compro­mise would be made on its quality.