Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in Lahore.

Speaking on occasion, Punjab Governor said efforts will be made to increase quota for GB students in Punjab universities.

He said giving relief to the people and bringing economic stability to country is the first priority of government.

He appreciated of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and very low crime rate in the region.

On his part, Governor Baltistan said political and economic stability is very important to promote tourism in the country.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has numerous natural wonders that attract foreign tourists.