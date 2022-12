Share:

HYDERABAD - Bilal Ahmed Memon, an officer of PAS (BS-20) posted as Com­missioner Hyderabad with immediate effect. According to notification, Bilal Ahmed Memon, an officer of Pakistan Ad­ministrative Services (BS-20) awaiting posting, is posted as Commission­er Hyderabad division vice Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Ex-PCS (BS-20) transferred.