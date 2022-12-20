Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Commit­tee on Foreign Affairs Senator Farooq H Naek yesterday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed India’s support for terrorism.

“By effectively highlighting the hith­erto unresolved issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and mincing no words in loudly recall­ing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘The Butcher of Gujarat’ at the UNSC, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has done remarkably well in not only bringing Kashmir issue in the global limelight but also rightly expos­ing to the world the true fascist face of India,” Senator Farooq H Naek said.

Naek, who is a senior Pakistan People’s Party leader, said he fully en­dorsed the foreign minister’s statement wherein he pointed out that “He (Nar­endra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and foreign min­ister of RSS, who draw inspiration from Hitler’s SS.” In a statement, Naek also commended the foreign minister – the PPP chairman - on very pertinently re­minding the UNSC to fulfil its obligation vis-à-vis an agenda item that had been left unaddressed – the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Senator Naek said Bilawal Bhutto, while speaking on ‘Internation­al peace and security – Reformed Multi­lateralism’ in the UNSC, had dexterously used the forum to urge the United Na­tions Security Council (UNSC) to imple­ment its resolutions on the Kashmir issue and deliver on its commitment to peace in the region and “prove that multilateralism can succeed.” Bilawal, he said, was also appreciative of the fact how the foreign minister made use of the UN platform to show to the world that India, ‘the so-called biggest democ­racy and a secular state’, was actually an extremist RSS-led mobocracy following a myopic, intolerant and terror-driven ultra-nationalistic Hindutva philosophy that considered the whole of India as an essentially Hindu state that had no room for religious and ethnic minori­ties and progressive elements.

The Senate Foreign Affairs com­mittee Chairman also demanded im­mediate release of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik and all other Kashmiri leaders and people incarcer­ated on trumped-up charges. He said Yasin Malik and other political prison­ers were victims of draconian Indian Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA), black law that aimed at targeting political opponents. “India’s malfeasant attempts to fallaciously implicate and incarcerate Kashmiri leadership in fabricated cases will nei­ther dampen their (Kashmiris) morale nor dent their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination,” Senator Naek said. He said the historic strug­gle being waged by valiant people of the IIOJK for their rights is indigenous and cannot be hampered by the dra­conian strong-arm tactics of the Modi-led Indian Government.